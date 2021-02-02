IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Board Exams / Odisha schools to reopen for classes 9, 11 from Feb 8
board exams

Odisha schools to reopen for classes 9, 11 from Feb 8

Odisha schools to reopen for classes 9, 11 from Feb 8
PTI, Bhubaneswar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:52 PM IST
From Monday, London’s primary schools -- for children from 5 to 11 years -- will have to provide remote learning for most pupils.(Representational image)

After conducting physical classes for standards 10 and 12 for a month, the Odisha government on Monday said that it has decided to reopen schools for the students of classes 9 and 11 from February 8 amid strict adherence to COVID-19 guidelines.

A notification issued by the school and mass education department said that regular classroom teaching for students of standards 9 and 11 will be held between 8.30 am and 10.30 am six days a week from February 8 to April 30.

Three periods will be held in those two hours, the notification said.

The government had reopened schools for students of classes 10 and 12 on January 8 after nine months of closure due to COVID-19 pandemic.

School and Mass Education Minister S R Dash said that the decision to start classroom teaching for the students of classes 9 and 11 was taken based on the experience of reopening schools for standards 10 and 12 a month ago.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
odisha school school reopening
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP