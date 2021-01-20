Over 9k smart classes, labs in upcoming model schools in Jharkhand

More than 9,000 smart classes, ICT (information and communication technologies) labs, STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) labs will be set up in 4,500 schools that will be converted into Centres of Excellence (CoE) and model schools in the next five years, officials said on Tuesday.

The objective of the initiative is to improve the learning level of students and develop the selected schools into best-in-class schools as per national and international standards, so that students of Jharkhand, particularly rural areas, can compete with students of other education boards.

The state school education and literacy department has already shown interest for setting up digital infrastructure in the selected schools. The department aims to start at least 80 such schools in the current academic session.

Deputy director of primary education wing of the department Ratan Mahawar said Jharkhand Education Project Council (JEPC) has identified the 4,500 schools which are to be converted into model schools in the next five years in different blocks of the state.

For this purpose, existing schools, at district, municipal area, block and panchayat levels, have been identified.

The department has prioritised 325 model schools for the initial phases. There are proposals to set up 80 CoEs that will be equipped with all digital infrastructure, he said. The schools have also been identified for the purpose.

He said, “We are making efforts to start 80 CoEs from this current academic year. Rest 4,400 schools would be converted into model schools in a phased manner.”

As per the department’s plan, at least six smart classes would be set up in CoE schools and two smart classes in the rest of the 4,400 model schools. Under ICT labs, 30 computer systems would be installed at each CoE and 20 computer systems at each of the 325 prioritised model schools, officials said.

Besides, one STEM lab will be set up at each of the 80 CoEs and 325 prioritised model schools. Under personnel adaptive learning, 40 tablets would be provided to each CoE.

The aforementioned digital infrastructure will be provided in the schools in a bid to enable teachers to teach efficiently as well as to build digital skills, officials said.