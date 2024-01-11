close_game
PPC 2024: Registration for Pariksha Pe Charcha ends tomorrow

PPC 2024: Registration for Pariksha Pe Charcha ends tomorrow

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 11, 2024 12:55 PM IST

PPC is an annual event in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with school students preparing for board examinations.

Registration for Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 will be closed tomorrow, January 12. Interested students can register for it on the mygov.in portal.

Registration for Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 ends tomorrow (ANI/PIB)(HT_PRINT)
Registration for Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 ends tomorrow (ANI/PIB)(HT_PRINT)

PPC is an annual event in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with school students preparing for board examinations.

"Pariksha Pe Charcha aims to transform stress into success, enabling Exam Warriors to ace exams with a smile. Who knows, the next big study tip might come straight from our interactive session," PM Modi said recently.

Through the Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 contest, candidates have a chance to win an interaction opportunity with the Prime Minister, and other prizes.

The competition is open for students of classes 6 to 12.

Students can submit their questions to the Prime Minister on the MyGov portal. The maximum characters limit is 500.

Parents and teachers can also participate in the contest and submit their entries.

The seventh edition of the event will be held on January 29 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. Nearly 4,000 participants will attend the programme physically.

