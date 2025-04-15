PSEB 10th, 12th Result 2025: Check past trends, where, how to check Punjab Board Class 10, 12 results when out

Punjab School Education Board has not announced PSEB 10th, 12th Result 2025. The date and time of announcement of Punjab Board Class 10, 12 results have also not been disclosed by the Board yet. PSEB 10th, 12th Result 2025: Check past trends, where to check results when out

Candidates who have appeared for Class 10 and Class 12 board examination can check the results when announced on the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in. The results for 10th, 12th board exams can also be checked on the third party result websites after declaration.

Every year, the PSEB 10th and 12th results are announced at the press conference held by the Board officials. Along with the results, the overall pass percentage, gender-wise pass percentage, toppers list, and other details will also be shared at the press conference.

In past years, the result was announced first, and the link to check scores was activated a day later. However, this year, there is no official update on this yet.

PSEB 10th, 12th Result 2025: How to check

All the candidates who appeared can check the results by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in.

2. Click on PSEB 10th, 12th Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

In 2024, the Punjab Board Class 10 result was announced on April 18 and Class 12 result was announced on April 30. The direct link to check result for Class 10 was activated on April 19 and Class 12 result link was activated on May 1.

Aditi of Teja Singh Sutantar Memorial Senior Secondary School, Ludhiana, topped the PSEB Class 10 exam by scoring a full 650/650 marks. Ekampreet Singh topped Class 12 by scoring 500/500 marks. For more related details candidates can check the official website of PSEB.