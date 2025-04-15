MP Board Result 2025: How to check MPBSE 10th, 12th results on HT portal when announced

The Board of Secondary Education, Madhya Pradesh (MPBSE) conducted the MP board 10th, 12th final examinations in February-March. Next, the results will be announced. MP Board Result 2025: Steps to check MPBSE 10th, 12th results on HT portal when announced(Vipin Kumar)

An official confirmation about the result date and time is awaited.

Also read: UP Board Result 2025: UPMSP 10th, 12th results not today, see details

The official websites where MP board results will be hosted are mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.nic.in.

Apart from the official websites, MPBSE 10th, 12th results 2025 will be hosted on the Hindustan Times (HT) portal.

Pre-registration is now open. Interested students can submit their details to get alerts on mobile and email as soon as the result is announced.

MP Board result 2025: Register on HT Portal

How to check/register for MP board 10th, 12th result 2025 on HT Portal?

Go to hindustantimes.com/education/board-exams Select MP board and then your class Enter the requested details and submit After the result announcement, visit the same page, enter your credentials and check the result.

MP board 10th examination was held from February 27 to March 21. The exam was held in single shifts, from 9 am to 12 pm. The exam started with the Hindi paper and ended with the Science paper.

For 12th class, MPBSE conducted the board exam from February 25 to March 25. The exam for Class 12th was also held from 9 am to 12 pm. The exam started with the Hindi paper and ended with the Mathematics paper.

Students had to reach the exam centre by 8:30 am. Gates were closed at 8:45 am. Answer booklets were given at 8:50 pm and question papers were distributed at 8:55 am.

Practical examinations were held at schools from February 10 to March 15 and practicals for self-study students were held from February 25 to March 25 at exam centres.

Last year, MPBSE announced MP board 10th, 12th results in April. The pass percentage for Class 10 was 58.10 per cent for regular and 13.26 per cent for private students. For Class 12, the pass percentage of regular students was 64.49 per cent and it was 22.46 per cent for private students.