Wednesday, Apr 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
MP Board Exams Results 2024: 58% pass class 10, 64.49% pass class 12 exams

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Apr 24, 2024 05:42 PM IST

MP Board Exam 2024 results are out. Check details on pass percentage and more here.

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) declared the results of the Class 10 and 12 exams today. The results were declared via a press conference by the MPBSE and can be checked on the websites mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.nic.in.

Students who appeared in the exam can check their results by visiting either of the websites where they must enter credentials such as the roll number and application number to check the results.(Mujeeb Faruqui/HT file)
Students who appeared in the exam can check their results by visiting either of the websites where they must enter credentials such as the roll number and application number to check the results.

For class 10, 58.10 % is the pass percentage for regular candidates and 13.26% is the pass percentage for private candidates This year 64.49 percent of regular candidates and 22.46 percent of private students have passed the class 12 exam.

To check the results, candidates can go through the following steps:

· Go to the official website mpresults.nic.in.

· Click on the result link for your class

· Log in with the required credentials and check the marks.

· Download and save the page.

Follow MP Board Exam Results LIVE Updates here

The MP board 10th exam was held from February 5 to February 28, 2024. Over 9 lakh students appeared in the exams this year. Likewise, the MP board 12th exam was conducted from February 6 to March 5, 2024. Over 6 lakh students took the exam this year.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times.
Exam and College Guide
