UP Board Result 2025: UPMSP 10th, 12th results not today, see details

UP Board Result 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will not announce the UP board Class 10th and 12th results 2025 today, April 15. UP Board Result 2025: UPMSP 10th, 12th results not today(Handout)

This was recently confirmed by the board through a notification on X where it refuted information about the result date being spread on social media as false and misleading.

The notice signed by Board Secretary Bgahwati Singh read, “The general public is informed that an information is being disseminated on social media and other mediums that the result of the High School and Intermediate examination for the year 2025 will be declared on 15th April 2025 at 02.00 pm by the Board of Secondary Education, Prayagraj. This information is completely false and misleading.”

The board added that information about UPMSP results will be shared at an appropriate time at upmsp.edu.in or upmspresults.nic.in.

The UPMSP conducted the Class 10th and 12th board exams from February 24 to March 12 at 8,140 centres of the state.

The evaluation of answer sheets was done at 261 centres between March 19 and April 2 under the board's guidelines.

Last year, UPMSP announced UP board 10th, 12th results on April 20. Along with the results, the board announced other details such as pass percentage, toppers’ list, number of students who passed and more.

UP Board Result 2025: How to download UPMSP 10th, 12th results when out

When released, candidates can check and download the board exam results by following the steps mentioned below:

Go to upresults.nic.in or results.upmsp.edu.in

Open the High School (10th) or Intermediate (12th) result link, as required.

Enter your login details- roll number and school number.

Check your result.

For more details, students should regularly visit the official website of UPMSP.