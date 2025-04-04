UP Board Result 2025 news: Evaluation work of all Class 10 and Class 12 answer sheets complete

The Uttar Pradesh Board announced on Thursday that the evaluation of answer sheets at all 261 centres across the state has been completed. In a press release issued the same day, the Board stated, "As of today, April 2, 2025, the evaluation of answer sheets allotted to all 261 evaluation centres established in every district of the state has been fully completed." UP Board Result 2025: As per the guidelines, each examiner was assigned no more than 50 high school answer sheets per day, totaling up to 700 over the entire evaluation period.(Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)

According to earlier reports, the assessment of over 3 crore answer sheets from the high school and intermediate examinations was carried out under high-tech surveillance using voice recorder-enabled CCTV cameras.

To ensure an error-free evaluation process, the Board had issued strict guidelines. The evaluation was conducted between March 19 and April 2.

Approximately 1.5 lakh evaluators were deployed to assess the answer sheets of 51,37,233 students who appeared for the UP Board’s high school and intermediate exams.

To prevent negligence, the Board implemented clear protocols. As per the guidelines, each examiner was assigned no more than 50 high school answer sheets per day, totaling up to 700 over the entire evaluation period. For arts subjects, the cap was set at 80 sheets per day, with a maximum of 800. In the case of intermediate answer sheets, examiners were permitted to evaluate up to 45 sheets daily, with a maximum of 600 overall. Evaluators were required to complete half their allotted sheets before lunch and the remaining half afterward.

Additionally, answer sheets assessed by individual examiners were subject to random checks by experts from the Board Headquarters to ensure quality control. Entry of unauthorized individuals into evaluation centres was strictly prohibited.

(With inputs from Kenneth John in Prayagraj.)

