TANCET answer key 2025 out at tancet.annauniv.edu, direct link to download

TANCET Answer Key 2025: Anna University has released provisional or tentative answer keys for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) and the Common Engineering Entrance Test and Admissions for Postgraduate (CEETA PG) 2024. Candidates can check these at tancet.annauniv.edu. TANCET answer key 2025 released at tancet.annauniv.edu(Official website, screenshot)

TANCET, CEETA PG answer key 2025 direct link

The answer keys for the two entrance tests were originally scheduled to be released on April 1, but the date was postponed to April 4.

According to the official website, TANCET and CEETA PG results will be announced on or before April 24.

The TANCET exam is for admission to Master of Business Administration or MBA and Master of Computer Applications or MCA Degree programmes while CEETA is for admission to Master of Engineering (ME) / Master of Technology (MTech) / Master of Architecture (MArch) / Master of Planning (MPlan) courses.

TANCET was held on March 22 and CEETA PG was conducted on March 23, 2025.

The TANCET exam was held in two shifts- first shift from 10 am to 12 noon and second shift from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm. CEETA PG was held in single shift- from 10 am to 12 pm.

TANCET 2025 answer key: How to download the provisional answer key

Candidates can download the provisional answer key by following the steps below.

1. Go to the official TANCET 2025 official website at tancet.annauniv.edu.

2. Open the TANCET and CEETA PG tentative answer key link available given on the home page.

3. Enter your login details and click on submit.

4. Your answer key will be displayed.

5. Check the answer key and download it.