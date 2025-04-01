Menu Explore
TANCET Answer Key 2025 not today, to be released on April 4

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 01, 2025 07:25 PM IST

According to the official website, the results of these two entrance tests will be announced on or before April 14.

The answer keys for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) and the Common Engineering Entrance Test and Admissions for Postgraduate (CEETA PG) 2024 were scheduled to be released today, April 1. However, according to the official website, they will now be released on April 4.

TANCET Answer Key 2025 not today (HT file)
TANCET Answer Key 2025 not today (HT file)

The results of these two entrance tests will be announced on or before April 24.

Anna University is conducting these two exams. TANCET is for admission to Master of Business Administration or M.B.A and Master of Computer Applications or M.C.A Degree programmes while CEETA is conducted for admission to Master of Engineering (M.E.) / Master of Technology (M.Tech.) / Master of Architecture (M.Arch.) / Master of Planning (M.Plan.) courses.

The TANCET exam was held on March 22 and CEETA PG was conducted on March 23, 2025. TANCET exam was held in two shifts- first shift from 10 am to 12 noon and second shift from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm. CEETA PG was held in single shift- from 10 am to 12 pm.

After releasing the TANCET and CEETA PG provisional answer keys, Anna University will provide a window during which candidates can raise objections, if any.

They will have to pay a fee per question to submit an objection.

Experts will review these objections and if found valid, the final answer key will be revised accordingly. The results of these entrance examinations will be announced using the final key.

TANCET 2025 answer key: How to download when provisional answer key is released?

To download the provisional answer key candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Go to the official website of TANCET at tancet.annauniv.edu.

2. Open the TANCET 2025 answer key link available given on the home page.

3. Key in your login details and click on submit.

4. Your answer key will be displayed.

5. Check the answer key and download it.

Exam and College Guide
Follow Us On