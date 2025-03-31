TANCET 2025 answer key releasing tomorrow at tancet.annauniv.edu, here's how to download

Anna University will release TANCET 2025 answer key on April 1, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) and Common Engineering Entrance Test & Admissions (CEETA-PG) courses can check the provisional key link on the official website of TANCET at tancet.annauniv.edu. TANCET 2025 answer key releasing tomorrow, here's how to download

The TANCET 2025 examination was held on March 22, 2025 for MBA and MCA courses. CEETA PG will be held on March 23, 2025 for M.E/M.Tech/M.Arch/M.Plan courses. TANCET exam was held in two shifts- first shift from 10 am to 12 noon and second shift from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm. CEETA PG was held in single shift- from 10 am to 12 pm.

VITEEE 2025 registration ends today at viteee.vit.ac.in, direct link to apply here

TANCET 2025 answer key: How to download

To download the provisional answer key candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of TANCET at tancet.annauniv.edu.

2. Click on TANCET 2025 answer key link available on the home page.

3. Enter the login details and click on submit.

4. Your answer key will be displayed.

5. Check the answer key and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2025 to be out by this date at sbi.co.in, here's how to download

Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) is conducted for admission to Master of Business Administration, M.B.A and Master of Computer Applications, M.C.A Degree Programmes and CEETA is conducted for admission to Master of Engineering (M.E.) / Master of Technology (M.Tech.) / Master of Architecture (M.Arch.) / Master of Planning (M.Plan.).