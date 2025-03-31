VITEEE 2025 registration ends today at viteee.vit.ac.in, direct link to apply here

Vellore Institute of Technology will close the registration process for VITEEE 2025 on March 31, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for VIT Engineering Entrance Examination can find the direct link through the official website of VIT at vit.ac.in. VITEEE 2025 registration ends today at viteee.vit.ac.in, direct link to apply

Candidates whose date of birth falls on or after 1st July 2003 are eligible to apply for VITEEE 2025. The date of birth as recorded in the High School Certificate will be considered authentic.

VITEEE 2025: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can check the following steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of VIT at vit.ac.in.

2. Click on VITEEE 2025 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register yourself.

4. Once registration is done, fill the application form.

5. Make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The B.Tech admission application form is available online and the cost of the application form is ₹1350/-.

The VITEEE will be held on April 20 to April 27, 2025. The exam duration is 2 hours and 30 minites. The questions will be in English and will appear one by one randomly. All questions are multiple choice questions (MCQ). Each question has a body and four responses labelled A, B, C and D. Only one of the four responses is correct.

There will be a total of 125 questions divided into the section Maths/Biology (40 questions), Physics (35 questions), Chemistry (35 questions), Aptitude (10 questions), and English (5 questions). The question paper will be in English only.

The e-admit card with address of the test venue will be available for the download in the OTBS before 48 hours of booked shcedule. The e-admit card will indicate the application number, photograph of the student, address of the test centre, test date and time selected by the candidate.

The VITEEE 2025 result will be announced on April 30 and the counselling process will tentatively begin in May 2025. For more related details candidates can check the official website of VITEEE.