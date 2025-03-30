REET 2024 answer key: Last date to submit objections tomorrow at reet2024.co.in, direct link here

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, RBSE, will be closing the objection window for REET 2024 on Monday, March 31, 2025. Candidates who appeared in the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teacher and wish to challenge the answer key have their last chance to do so on the official website at reet2024.co.in. REET 2024 answer key: Candidates can submit objections till March 31, up to 12 PM, at reet2024.co.in. The direct link is given here.

Candidates must note that the link to submit objections will close at 12 PM tomorrow.

To submit an objection, candidates will have to pay a prescribed fee of ₹300/- per question online along with the proof of the answer they are submitting.

As per RBSE, objections will be accepted online only, and objections submitted offline and without proof will not be considered.

Furthermore, to raise objections, candidates will have to upload the question number, name of the author, the name of the publisher, the edition of the book in a clear and readable JPEG format), the page of the book in which the answer is written according to the candidate (underlining the answer and in JPEG format with the page number).

The candidate has to mark the answer of the relevant question from the provisional answer sheet issued by the REET office. Following this, t candidate has to enter what is considered to be the correct answer.

REET 2024 was conducted on February 27, 2025. The exam was conducted in two shifts - from 10 am to 12.30 pm, and 3 pm to 5.30 pm.

Level 1 of the exam was for primary teachers and level 2 for secondary teacher posts.

Some candidates were allowed to appear in both papers as per their eligibility.

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.