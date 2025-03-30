Bihar Class 10 Result 2025 success story: “Never imagined to secure top rank,” says Sakshi Kumari, daughter of labourer

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the results for the Class 10 (matric) board examinations, with Sakshi Kumari, the daughter of a laborer, being one of three students to jointly secure the top rank in the state. Sakshi Kumar is one of the three toppers along with Anshi Kumari and Ranjan Verma who scored an impressive 489 out of 500 marks in the BSEB matric exams 2025. (Image source: x.com/ANI)

Speaking to ANI, Sakshi expressed her surprise over securing the first rank, saying that she had hoped to be in the top 10 but never imagined that she would secure the top position.

Also read: Bihar board 10th toppers' prize money doubled, scholarship amount increased too

"I've just cleared my 10th standard, now I'll clear my 12th and aim to achieve the highest positions. My father is a laborer. Right from the beginning, I had decided to study hard to be among the top ten, but I never imagined that I would secure the first rank," she said.

Sakshi, along with Anshi Kumari and Ranjan Verma, jointly achieved the first position with an impressive 489 out of 500 marks, which equates to 97.8 percent.

Another standout performer, Punit Kumar Singh, secured the second rank in the state. He achieved this feat by studying in a government school. Speaking to ANI, he said that government schools also have good teachers and urged students to work hard and attend school daily. He aspires to become an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer.

Also read: Bihar matric topper Ranjan Verma ‘pedals his way’ to success, his twin brother misses top place by 12 marks

"We should always work hard. We should set our goals high and keep aiming higher. We should attend school daily, listen attentively to our teachers, and work hard. Government schools have very good teachers. I want to become an IAS officer," he said.

A total of 123 students have made it to the top 10 ranks this year, including 63 boys and 60 girls, showcasing a nearly equal representation of both genders among the high achievers.

The results reflect the hard work of students across the state and mark another milestone for the Bihar board in conducting smooth and transparent examinations.

Further details on the overall pass percentage, district-wise performance, and next steps for students seeking revaluation or further education options are expected to be released soon on the BSEB's official website.

Also read: “Want to dedicate my life to cancer patients,” says Bihar Matric topper whose mother herself is battling ailment

The Bihar School Examination Board's (BSEB) class 10 Matric final examinations began on February 17 and continued till February 25.

The matriculation exam took place in two sessions, beginning at 9:30 am and 2 pm. The first shift ran from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm, while the second shift ran from 2 pm to 5:15 pm.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday extended hearty congratulations to all the candidates who passed the Matriculation examination.

In a post on X, CM Nitish Kumar said, "Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all the candidates who have passed the Matriculation examination. This time, a total of 15 lakh 58 thousand 77 candidates had appeared in the Matriculation examination, out of which 12 lakh 79 thousand 294 candidates have passed in the examination results declared today."

He wished for the bright future of all successful students and congratulated the Bihar School Examination Board and the Education Department for publishing the examination results in a very short time.

"Two girl students and one boy student have jointly become toppers. Along with the children, their parents also deserve congratulations for this success. The confidence of girls has also increased and they are making continuous progress in every field. I wish a bright future for all the successful students. Congratulations to the Bihar School Examination Board and the Education Department for publishing the examination results in a very short time," CM Nitish Kumar said.