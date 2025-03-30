Menu Explore
Central Bank of India Credit Officer Exam 2025 admit cards released at centralbankofindia.co.in, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 30, 2025 06:00 PM IST

Central Bank of India Credit Officer Exam 2025 hall tickets are out at centralbankofindia.co.in. Candidates can download via the direct link given below. 

The Central Bank of India has released the hall tickets for Credit Officer exam 2025. Candidates who have applied for the recruitment of Credit officer in Junior Management Grade Scale 1 can check and download their hall tickets from the official website at centralbankofindia.co.in.

Central Bank of India Credit Officer Exam 2025 hall tickets are out. Download via direct link here.
Central Bank of India Credit Officer Exam 2025 hall tickets are out. Download via direct link here.

To download the admit card, candidates will need to enter details like Registration Number and Password/Date of Birth.

Direct link to download admit card for CBI Credit Officer Exam 2025

After downloading the admit card, candidates must carefully check details like name, roll number, exam venue and other information as may be provided. In case of any discrepancies, the same should be reported to the concerned authorities at the earliest.

Also read: TPSC JE Recruitment 2025: Junior Engineer Grade I & II application deadline extended, apply by April 7; link here

Notably, the Junior Management Grade Scale- I will be conducted by IBPS on Saturday, April 5, 2025.

Also read: SSC announces CGL final exam result 2024 for 219 withheld candidates

CBI Credit Officer Exam 2025: How to download hall ticket

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the hall tickets

  1. Visit the official website at centralbankofindia.co.in.
  2. On the home page, go to Careers tab and then click on Current Openings.
  3. On the next page, go to the link titled, “Recruitment of Credit Officer in Junior Management Grade Scale-I ”
  4. Select the link to download call letter.
  5. Enter your credentials and submit.
  6. Your hall ticket will be displayed on the screen.
  7. Download and keep a printout for further use.

Also read: Gauhati University introduces online system for exam-related grievances

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Exam and College Guide
Follow Us On