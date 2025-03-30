SSC announces CGL final exam result 2024 for 219 withheld candidates

SSC CGL Result 2024: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGL) 2024 final result of 219 candidates, which was withheld previously. SSC headquarters (HT File Photo)

The commission announced the SSC CGL 2024 final result on March 12, 2025. In the result document, the commission mentioned that the final results of 1,267 candidates were withheld.

“The final result of 219 candidates out of 1267 withheld candidates has now been declared by the Commission as per the Additional List uploaded on the website of the Commission. The status of the final result of the remaining candidates is still withheld for further scrutiny,” SSC said in its latest notice.

It added that all other provisions of the March 12 notification for CGL results will remain unchanged.

The commission announced the CGL final result, final answer keys, response sheets, and marks for thetier 2 exam earlier this month.

In the result document, SSC said it has provisionally recommended 18,174 candidates for appointment on the basis of merit-cum-preference of posts submitted by them.

Next, they will appear for the document verification round, which will be conducted by the respective user departments.

The SSC CGL tier 1 result was announced on December 5, 2024, and the tier 2 exam was held in computer-based test (CBT) mode on January 18, 19, 20, and 31.

SSC, in the result notice, clarified that it will not prepare any reserve list or waiting list for CGL 2024, and unfilled vacancies will be carried forward to the subsequent year(s).

SSC said that qualified candidates' dossiers will be electronically generated and available for download through the website's e-dossier module.