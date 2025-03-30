Gauhati University introduces online system for exam-related grievances

The Gauhati University has introduced a new system that will allow students to raise examination-related concerns digitally, eliminating the need for in-person visits to the Controller of Examinations' office, a notification said on Saturday. Gauhati University

The initiative was approved by vice-chancellor Nani Gopal Mahanta on Friday.

It is a bid to further streamline examination-related grievance redressal and add to ease of communication for thousands of students.

According to the notification, the university has set up dedicated email IDs to handle the grievances, with separate emails for undergraduate and postgraduate students.

However, to be considered valid, complaints must be endorsed by the principal of the respective affiliated college or the head of the university teaching department.

A scanned copy of the endorsement must be attached to the email, as per the notification.

It said that routine examination-related grievances will be addressed by the university within 72 working hours, with students receiving email updates on the status of their complaints.

In cases requiring a student’s physical presence, they will be informed accordingly. If a student is unable to attend in person, she or he may authorise a representative, preferably a legal guardian, to act on their behalf.

To assist students in navigating the new system, a help desk will be operational daily from 2 pm to 5 pm.

With over 300 affiliated colleges under its jurisdiction, this digital initiative is expected to significantly ease administrative tasks for thousands of students across Assam, GU officials said.

This move will enhance transparency and efficiency in handling academic concerns, ensuring a structured and timely resolution, they added.