JEE Main 2025 admit cards for April 7-9 exams soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in, how to download hall tickets when out

JEE Main Admit Card 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to soon release the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 session 2 admit card for exams scheduled for April 7 to 9.

The exam is scheduled for April 2, 3, 4, 7, 8 and 9. Admit cards for the first three days have already been released.

JEE Main admit cards for April 7, 8, and 9 exams will be released on jeemain.nta.nic.in.

When released, candidates can download JEE Main April 7-9 admit cards using their application numbers and dates of birth.

In the notification for April 2-4 admit cards, NTA asked candidates to ensure that QR and barcodes are available on the downloaded admit cards.

On the exam day, candidates must bring the photo ID uploaded along with the application form and mentioned on the admit card as proof of identity.

In the case of any difficulty while downloading the JEE Main session 2 admit card, candidates can contact the NTA at 011-40759000 or email at jeemain.nta@nic.in.

Exam dates changed for some candidates

NTA recently said that the exam dates of some candidates have been changed due to a clash with Class 12 board examinations.

The agency said it received representations from some candidates about it, and those have been considered.

NTA said the revised dates for JEE Main session 2 are hosted on the official website and can be checked using the login credentials.

If any candidate whose board exams and JEE Main are coinciding but have been left out, s/he can contact the agency and inform about it through email, along with copies of theboard exam and JEE main admit cards, it added.