JEE Main session 2 admit card 2025 for April 2-4 exams released, direct link

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 29, 2025 08:55 AM IST

JEE Main Admit Card 2025: Candidates whose exams are scheduled on these days can download the admit card using their application numbers and dates of birth.

JEE Main Admit Card 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 admit card for session 2 exams scheduled between April 2 and 4 at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates whose exams are scheduled on these days can download the JEE Main admit card using their application numbers and dates of birth. The direct link is given here.

JEE Main session 2 admit card 2025 for April 2-4 exams out(Official website, screenshot)
JEE Main session 2 admit card 2025 for April 2-4 exams out(Official website, screenshot)

JEE Main session 2 admit card 2025: Direct link

The second session of JEE Main will be held on April 2, 3, 4, 7, 8 and 9. Admit cards for the remaining days will be released later.

NTA has asked candidates to ensure that QR and barcodes are available on the downloaded admit cards. For identity proof, candidates must bring the photo ID uploaded while submitting the application form and mentioned on the admit card as proof of identity.

Also read: JEE Mains 2025 Session 2: City intimation slip out at jeemain.nta.nic.in, direct link to check exam city slip here

If any candidate faces difficulty while downloading the JEE Main session 2 admit card, s/he can contact the NTA at 011-40759000 or email at jeemain.nta@nic.in.

Here is the official notification.

In a separate public notice, NTA said that the exam dates of some candidates have been changed due to a clash with Class 12 board examinations.

NTA said it received representations from some candidates about it, and such representations have been considered.

It added that revised dates for JEE Main session 2 are hosted on the official website and can be checked using the login credentials.

NTA further added that if any candidate whose board exams and JEE Main are coinciding but have been left out, s/he can contact the agency and inform about it through email, along with copies of board exam and JEE main admit cards.

