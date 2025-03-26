Menu Explore
JEE Main 2025 Session 2 admit card soon, here’s what NTA said about hall ticket tentative date

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 26, 2025 04:08 PM IST

JEE Main 2025 session 2 admit card will be released soon. Check what NTA said about hall ticket tentative date in the information bulletin. 

The National Testing Agency, NTA, is expected to soon release the admit card for JEE Mains 2025 Session 2. Once out, candidates appearing for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 session 2 will be able to download the hall tickets at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Mains 2025 Session 2 will be conducted from April 2, 3, 4, 7 and 8.(HT file image)
JEE Mains 2025 Session 2 will be conducted from April 2, 3, 4, 7 and 8.(HT file image)

The JEE Mains 2025 Session 2 is scheduled to be conducted on April 2, 3, 4, 7 and 8. As per NTA's official information bulletin for JEE Mains 2025 Session 2, the hall tickets will be released 3 days before the commencement of exam.

Also read: OJEE 2025: Correction window opens today at ojee.nic.in, here's how to make changes

It is expected that the hall tickets may be released by March-end, however, an official confirmation has not been made by the NTA in this regard.

Meanwhile, the examination on the first four days, will be held in two shifts, from 9 am to 12 pm and from 3 pm to 6 pm. On the fifth day, the BE/BTech paper will be held in a single shift (from 9 am to 12 pm).

The JEE Main session 2 Architecture and Planning (BArch/BPlanning) exam will be held in the first shift of the last day (April 9), from 9 am to 12:30 pm.

Also read: Rajasthan RTE Admissions 2025 for EWS students begins at rajpsp.nic.in, direct link and key dates here

It may be mentioned here that the NTA has already released the advanced exam city intimation slips. The exam city slip is only to inform candidates where their test centres will be located and this document is not required on the exam day.

Candidates will be required to bring a printout of the admit card along with other required documents.

Also read: KVS Admission 2025: Draw of lots for Balvatika 1 & 3 on March 28, check region-wise schedule here

JEE Mains 2025 Session 2 Admit Card: How to download hall tickets when out

Candidates can download the JEE Mains 2025 Session 2 hall tickets when released by following the steps mentioned below:

  1. Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
  2. On the home page, click on the link to download the JEE Mains 2025 Session 2 admit card.
  3. Enter credentials to login and click on submit.
  4. Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  5. Download your admit card and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
