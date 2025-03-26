KVS Admission 2025: Draw of lots for Balvatika 1 & 3 on March 28, check region-wise schedule here

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) will be conducting the draw of lots for Balvatika 1 & 3 admissions on Friday, March 28, 2025. Parents and guardians can check the region-wise schedule on the official website, kvsangathan.nic.in. KVS Admission 2025: Draw of lots for Balvatika 1 & 3 will be conducted on March 28, 2025. (File image)

Notably, the draw of lots of was earlier scheduled for March 26, 2025. However, it was later postponed to March 28, 2025.

The official notice reads, “The draw of lots for Balvatika-I & 3 (wherever applicable) is now scheduled to be held on 28.03.2025 instead of 26.03.2025 as communicated previously vide KVS(HQs) letter dated 17.03.2025.”

The region-wise schedule is given below:

KVS admission 2025: Region-wise schedule for draw of lots.

Registrations for KVS admission for Balvatika 1 & 3 closed on March 24, 2025.

According to KVS, the reservation of seats will be as per KVS Admission Guidelines 2025-26 and age for Balvatika-1, 2 & 3 will be 3 to 4 years, 4 to 5 years and 5 to 6 years respectively as on 31.03.2025.

Furthermore, no fee will be charged to the children admitted under the 25% quota prescribed under the RTE Act 2009.

As per KVS, after the children are admitted in Class-I under the RTE Act, they will continue to avail exemptions and concessions till class VIII.

For more related details, visit the official website of KVS.