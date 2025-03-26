Menu Explore
SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 soon: Where, how to check Junior Associate results when out

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Mar 26, 2025 01:11 PM IST

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 will be announced soon. Steps to check Junior Associate results when out is given here. 

State Bank of India is yet to announce SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025. The Junior Associate results for preliminary examination will be announced soon and candidates can check the results on the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in. The result link will also be available at sbi.co.in/web/careers/Current-openings. SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 Live Updates

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 soon: Where, how to check Junior Associate results

The official website reads, "Tentative date of Main Exam is 10.04.2025. Preliminary exam result will be released shortly. Call Letters for successful candidates in Preliminary exam will be issued along with Preliminary Exam result."

The SBI Clerk preliminary examination was held on February 22, 27, 28, and March 1, 2025. The SBI Clerk prelims exam was held for 100 marks and spanned one hour. The question paper had three sections: English Language, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability.

There is negative marking in the prelims exam, for every wrong answer, one-fourth of the marks assigned to a question will be deducted.

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025: How to check

Candidates can follow the steps below to check the results.

1. Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

2. Click on careers link and then go to current openings.

3. Click on SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 link available on the page.

4. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

5. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

6. Check the result and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Those candidates who will qualify the prelims examination are eligible to appear for the main exam. The main exam will comprise 190 questions, and the maximum mark is 200. The exam duration is for 2 hours 40 minutes. There will be negative marks for wrong answers in the Objective tests. 1/4th of mark assigned for question will be deducted for each wrong answer.

The registration process started on December 17 and concluded on January 7, 2025. Through this recruitment drive, SBI will fill up 13,735 Junior Associate vacancies. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SBI.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
