CUET UG 2025 correction window opens today, here's what you can edit

CUET UG 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will open the Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduate (CUET UG 2025) application form correction window today, March 26. Candidates who applied for the exam on or before the deadline and need to edit their forms can do it at cuet.nta.nic.in up to March 28 (11:50 pm). CUET UG 2025 correction window opens today, list of changes allowed (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

The exam is scheduled between May 8 and June 1, 2025. It will be held in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode at exam centres throughout the country and 15 cities in India.

NTA has asked candidates to verify their entries carefully and make corrections if required, as no further opportunity will be provided.

If the application fee increases due to any change made in the form, candidates must pay the extra fee. Correction requests without the payment of the additional fee will not be accepted.

Candidates are not allowed to change the following during the correction window:

Mobile number Email Address (permanent and present) Emergency contact number

Candidates are allowed to change in the following fields:

Name Father's name Mother's name Class 10, Class 12 or equivalent details Date of birth Gender Category Sub category/ PwD/ PwBD Photograph Signature

NTA said that candidates will be allowed to change their examination cities based on their present and permanent addresses.

It added that the option to add or change subjects will be available during the correction window. Candidates can choose up to five subjects, including languages and the General Apritude Test.

Candidates should visit the official NTA websites – cuet.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in – regularly for the latest updates about CUET UG 2025.

They can also call NTA helplines 011-40759000 or email at cuet-ug@nta.ac.in for any clarification.

Check the NTA notification about the CUET UG 2025 correction window here.

Here is the direct link to access the official website of CUET UG 2025.