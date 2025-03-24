Menu Explore
Last date to apply for CUET UG 2025 today

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 24, 2025 11:37 AM IST

CUET UG 2025: Candidates can apply for the test up to 11:50 pm at cuet.nta.nic.in.

CUET UG 2025: National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the extended application window for the Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduate or CUET UG 2025 today, March 24. Candidates can apply for the test up to 11:50 pm at cuet.nta.nic.in.

CUET UG 2025 registration ends today (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)
CUET UG 2025 registration ends today (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

The previous application deadline was March 22, which, NTA said, was extended in response to the multiple representations received from candidates.

Dates for application form correction and fee payment windows were also been changed.

Candidates can now pay the application fee for CUET UG 2025 up to March 25 (11:50 p.m.) and make corrections in their application forms from March 26 to 28 (up to 11:50 p.m.).

The exam is tentatively scheduled between May 8 and June 1, 2025. It will be held in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode at exam centres throughout the country and 15 cities in India.

Also read: CUET UG 2025: 8 important instructions all candidates must know while submitting applications at cuet.nta.nic.in

Steps to apply for CUET UG 2025

Go to the NTA official website, cuet.nta.nic.in.

Open the CUET UG 2025 registration page given under the candidate activity tab.

Complete the registration process.

Now, log in to your account.

Fill out the application form.

Upload documents and make payment of the application fee.

Submit the form and save the confirmation page.

Candidates should visit the official NTA websites – cuet.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in – regularly for the latest updates about the examination.

They can also call NTA helplines 011-40759000 or email at cuet-ug@nta.ac.in for any clarification.

Here is the direct link to apply for CUET UG 2025.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Exam and College Guide
