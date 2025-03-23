Registration deadline for CUET UG 2025 extended, apply till March 24 at cuet.nta.nic.in

CUET UG 2025: National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the application deadline for the Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduate or CUET UG 2025. CUET UG 2025 registration deadline extended, apply till March 24 (Representational image)(Unsplash)

Candidates can now apply for the exam up to March 24 (up to 11:50 pm) at cuet.nta.nic.in. The previous deadline was March 22.

The exam is tentatively scheduled between May 8 and June 1, 2025. The test will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode at exam centres throughout the country and 15 cities in India.

In the public notice, NTA said that the application deadline has been extended in response to the multiple representations received from candidates to extend the last date.

With the extension of the application deadline, the dates for correction and fee payment windows have also been changed.

Candidates can now pay the application fee of CUET UG 2025 up to March 25 (11:50 pm) and make corrections in their application forms from March 26 to 28 (up to 11:50 pm).

How to apply for CUET UG 2025?

Open the NTA official website, cuet.nta.nic.in. Go to the CUET UG 2025 registration page given under the candidate activity tab. Complete the registration process. Now, login to your account. Fill out the application form. Upload documents, make payment of the application fee. Submit the form and save the confirmation page.

The agency has asked candidates to visit NTA websites, cuet.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in regularly for the latest updates.

They can also call NTA helplines 011-40759000 or email at cuet-ug@nta.ac.in for any clarification.

Here is the official notification regarding the extension of the application deadline.