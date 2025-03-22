CUET UG 2025: Last date to register today for NTA CUET at cuet.nta.nic.in, direct link to apply here

National Testing Agency, NTA will close the registration process for CUET UG 2025 on March 22, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for Common University Entrance Test UG can find the link through the official website of CUET UG at cuet.nta.nic.in. The link to apply will be deactivated at 11.50 pm. CUET PG 2025: Last date to register today for NTA CUET, direct link to apply

The fee payment last date is March 23, 2025. The correction window will open on March 24 and will close on March 26, 2025.

Candidates who want to apply for CUET UG, should have passed the class 12 /equivalent examination or are appearing in 2025 can appear in the CUET (UG) - 2025 examination. There is no age limit for the candidates to apply. However, the candidates will be required to fulfill the age criteria (if any) of the University / Institution / Organization in which they are desirous of taking admission.

The examination will be held from May 8 to June 1, 2025. The exam will comprise of 37 subjects. The test will be held in 13 indian languages. The duration of each test paper would be 60 minutes and the exam will be held in multiple shifts depending on the number of candidates and their combinations.

CUET UG 2025: How to apply

1. Visit the official website of NTA CUET at cuet.nta.nic.in.

2. Click on the registration link and register yourself.

3. Once done, login to the account.

4. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

5. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee is ₹1000/- for 3 subjects for General category candidates, ₹900/- for OBC)- (NCL)* / EWS category candidates, ₹800/- for SC/ST/PwD/PwBD/ Third gender category and ₹4500/- for candidates outside India. The fee can be submitted only online through Net Banking, Credit Card, Debit Card, or UPI. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CUET UG.