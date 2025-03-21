RSSB Class IV Recruitment 2025: Steps to apply for 53749 posts at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has commenced the registration process for the RSSB Class IV Recruitment 2025 on its official website. Candidates who would like to apply for the recruitment process can visit the official website at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The exam will be of an Objective Type Question Paper pattern with a total of 200 marks. (Getty Images/Top Photo Group RF)

Recruitment details:

The board aims to fill 53749 posts in the organisation through the recruitment process.

Exam Pattern:

The exam will be of an Objective Type Question Paper pattern with a total of 200 marks. 120 questions will be asked and candidates are expected to attempt the paper in 2 hours. All Questions carry equal marks and a Negative Marking of 1/3 mark will be deducted for each wrong answer. The standard of the paper will be that of the Secondary Examination of the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan.

Application Fee:

Unreserved categories/ OBC and EBC (creamy layer) candidates will have to pay the fee of ₹600 as registration fee, whereas ₹400 is applicable to SC/ST/OBC and EBC (non creamy layer) /PwBD and other reserved category candidates will have to pay ₹400.

Steps to apply:

Visit the official website at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Look out for the link to apply for RSSB Class IV Recruitment 2025 on the home page and click it

A new page appears where candidates will have to furnish their details and pay the registration fee

Verify the details and submit the application

Save the page and take a print out of the same for future needs

For more information, visit the official website.

