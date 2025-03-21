TNSTU Recruitment 2025: Apply for 3274 Driver cum Conductor posts at arasubus.tn.gov.in, link here

Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation, TNSTU has invited applications for Driver cum Conductor posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of TNSTU at arasubus.tn.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 3274 posts in the organisation. TNSTU Recruitment 2025: Apply for 3274 Driver cum Conductor posts, link here

The registration process begins on March 21 and will end on April 21, 2025. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

1. Metropolitan Transport Corporation Ltd: 364 posts

2. State Express Transport Corporation (TN) ltd. Chennai: 318 posts

3. TNSTU Villupuram: 322 posts

4. TNSTU Kumbakonam: 756 posts

5. TNSTY Salem: 486 posts

6. TNSTU Coimbatore: 344 posts

7. TNSTU Madurai: 322 posts

8. TNSTU Tirunelveli: 362 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have passed Class 10 or SSLC and must speak, read and write in Tamil. The age limit of the candidate should be 24 years of age as on July 1, 2025.

Possession of valid Heavy Transport Driving Licence and must have minimum 18 month of heavy vehicle driving experience. First Aid Certificate, Badge and valid Conductor Licence obtained on or before 01.01.2025.

The application fee is ₹1180/- excluding bank service change and SC/ST category candidates will have to pay ₹590/- as application fee.

How to Apply

1. Visit the official website of TNSTU at arasubus.tn.gov.in.

2. Click on TNSTU Recruitment 2025 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register online.

4. Once registration is done, login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of TNSTU.