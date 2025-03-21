Bank of Baroda Professional Recruitment 2025: Last date today to apply for 518 posts, direct link here

Bank of Baroda will close the registration process for Professionals recruitment on March 21, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for the managerial posts can find the direct link to apply through the official website of Bank of Baroda at bankofbaroda.in. Bank of Baroda Professional Recruitment 2025: Last date today to apply (Mint Photo)

This recruitment will fill up 518 posts in the organisation. The registration process commenced on February 19, 2025.

Direct link to apply for Bank of Baroda Professional Recruitment 2025

Bank of Baroda Professional Recruitment 2025: How to apply

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the steps given below to register online.

1. Visit the official website of Bank of Baroda at bankofbaroda.in.

2. Click on careers link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on professionals link and a new page will open.

4. The apply online link will be displayed on the screen.

5. Click on the link and register yourself.

6. Once done, login to the account.

7. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

8. Click on submit and download the page.

9. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

To apply for the posts, the application fee is ₹600/- for General, EWS & OBC candidates and application fee for SC, ST, PWD & Women candidates is ₹100/-. The candidate is required to pay the non-refundable application fee/Intimation charges irrespective of whether online test is conducted or not and even if the candidate is shortlisted or not for the interview.

OPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2025: Registration for 5248 Group A posts begins on March 25 at opsc.gov.in

The payment can be made by using Debit Card / Credit Card / Internet Banking etc. by providing information as asked on the screen. Transaction charges for online payment, if any, will be borne by the candidates.

The selection process may comprise of online test, psychometric test or any other test deemed suitable for further selection process followed by Group Discussion and/or Interview of candidates, qualifying in the online test.

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2025: Apply for 518 Manager and other posts at bankofbaroda.in, link here

The selected candidate will be on probation for a period of 12 months (-1- year) of active service from the date of his/ her joining the Bank. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Bank of Baroda.