OPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2025: Registration for 5248 Group A posts begins on March 25 at opsc.gov.in

Odisha Public Service Commission, OPSC has invited applications for Medical Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of OPSC at opsc.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 5248 posts in the organisation. OPSC MO Recruitment 2025: Registration for 5248 Group A posts begins on March 25

The registration process begins on March 25 and will conclude on April 25, 2025. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

1. Unreserved: 411 posts

2. SEBC: 736 posts

3. Scheduled Caste: 1620 posts

4. Scheduled Tribe: 2481 posts

Eligibility Criteria

To apply for the post, candidates should possess an MBBS or equivalent Degree from a Medical College or Institution recognised by the Medical Council of India.

The candidate's age limit should be between 21 and 32 as of January 1, 2025, i.e., he/she must have been born no earlier than 2 January 1993 and no later than 1 January 2004.

Selection Process

The written test will be held on May 11, 2025. The exam will be held at Cuttack/Bhubaneswar.

The competitive examination for recruitment to the posts of Medical Officer shall be made on the basis of written test. The written test will comprise of one paper carrying 200 marks. There shall be 200 questions, each carrying one mark. All the questions asked in the examination shall be of objective type multiple choice questions with OMR evaluation. The exam duration is for 3 hours. There shall be negative marking for wrong answers.

How to Apply

1. Visit the official website of OPSC at opsc.gov.in.

2. Click on apply online link available on the home page.

3. Register yourself and click on Medical Officer link.

4. Fill the application form and upload the necessary documents, if any.

5. Once done, click on submit and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of OPSC.

Detailed Notification Here