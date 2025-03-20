UPPSC Agricultural Services Mains Admit Card 2025 released at uppsc.up.nic.in, direct link to download here

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission released the admit cards for UPPSC Agricultural Services Mains examination 2024. Candidates who are appearing in the examination can download their hall tickets from the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in. UPPSC Agricultural Services Mains Admit Card 2025 is out at uppsc.up.nic.in. Candidates can download via the direct link given here.

To download the hall tickets, candidates will need to enter their OTR Number, Date of Birth, and other details.

Notably, UPPSC will conduct the Combined State Agricultural Services (Mains) Examination 2024 from March 23 to March 26, 2025.

The examination will be held in two shifts - from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and 2 pm to 5 pm, on all days.

UPPSC Agricultural Services Mains Admit Card 2024: Here's how to download

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download their hall tickets:

Visit the official website at uppsc.up.nic.in On the home page, click on the link to download the admit card for Combined State Agricultural Services (Mains.) Exam 2024’. Enter the credentials to login and submit. Your admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download the admit card and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.