The Karnataka State Diploma in Nursing Examination Board has declared KSDNB Result 2025 for ANM GNM. Candidates who have appeared for Auxiliary Nursing Midwifery (ANM) and General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) examinations can check the results through the official website of KSDNB at ksdneb.org. KSDNB Result 2025 for ANM GNM declared at ksdneb.org, direct link here

According to media reports, the website released the results for the Auxiliary Nursing Midwifery (ANM) and General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) examinations. Candidates can follow the steps below to check the results.

KSDNB Result 2025 for ANM GNM: How to check

1. Visit the official website of KSDNB at ksdneb.org.

2. Click on KSDNB Result 2025 for ANM GNM link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

India Post GDS Result 2025: How, where to check Gramin Dak Sevak merit list when out

The details available on the marksheet is- Student Name, Register Number, Name of Course, Total Marks, Marks Obtained, Course/Subject Code, Course/Subject Name, Result Status, Total Marks, Maximum Marks and Result Date. For more related details candidates can check the official website of KSDNB.