India Post GDS Result 2025: How, where to check Gramin Dak Sevak merit list when out

India Post is yet to announce India Post GDS Result 2025. The merit list for Gramin Dak Sevak, when announced, will be available to candidates on the official website of India Post at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. India Post GDS Result 2025: How, where to check merit list when out (Arun Kumar Rao)

The recruitment process does not require candidates to appear for any examination. Applicants will be shortlisted based on a system-generated merit list prepared based on marks obtained in the Class 10 board examination.

Certain boards, like the Delhi Board of School Education (DBSE), award both Percentage and Grade Points in the Secondary School Certificate to their candidates. In such cases, merit will be generated based on the percentage given in the mark sheet.

The department will release the shortlisted applicants for engagement on the GDS Online Portal. After the result declaration, the shortlisted candidates will be informed of the results and dates of physical verification, etc.

The final selection of the shortlisted applicants will be subject to physical verification of the original documents by the Divisional or unit Head of the Division or unit where the vacancy is notified.

India Post GDS Result 2025: How to check

All registered candidates can follow the steps below to check the results.

1. Visit the official website of India Post at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

2. Click on India Post GDS merit list link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where the merit list will be available state wise.

4. Click on the state you want to check the merit list for.

5. The merit list will be displayed on the screen.

6. Check the merit list and download it.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The registration process commenced on February 10 and concluded on March 3, 2025. The correction window was opened on March 6 and closed on March 8, 2025. Through this recruitment drive, India Post aims to fill 21413 GDS vacancies. For more related details candidates can check the official website of India Post.