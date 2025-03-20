Telangana SSC Exam 2025 from tomorrow, important exam day instructions to remember

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Telangana is set to conduct the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or Class 10 final examinations from Friday, March 21, 2025. A total of 5,09,403 candidates from 11,547 schools have registered for the TS SSC exam this year. Check important exam day instructions. (Kunal Patil/HT file)

On the first day, students will be appearing for the First Language papers. The exam will be conducted from 9:30 AM.

Ahead of the examination, candidates must remember some important instructions before they head to the examination centre:

Candidates will be allowed to enter up to 9:35 am (including the five minutes of gate period). However, the board recommends candidates to reach the venue by 8:30 am, keeping in view the weather and traffic conditions. Candidates must mandatorily carry their admit card and school ID to the exam centre. It is advisable for candidates to visit the exam centre at least one or two days in advance so that they can reach the venue on exam day on time. Mobile phones and electronic gadgets are strictly prohibited at examination centres. Even staff involved in exam duty are not allowed to use mobile phones and electronic gadgets. Candidates are allowed to carry Hall ticket, Exam pad, Pen, pencil, scale, sharpener, eraser, and geometric instruments inside the examination hall. Once the paper is complete, candidates need to write their hall ticket number on each page of part A of the question paper. They should not write the hall ticket number or name or put a signature or mark on any part of the answer booklet, graph or map. On the prescribed box on the OMR sheet, part B, graph and map, they must write the answer booklet serial number. Before handing over the answer booklet at the end of the exam, students must attach part B, graph, and map to the booklet and tie it tightly using a thread.

The Telangana Class 10 examination will conclude on April 4, 2025. The examination will be conducted at 2,650 centres across the state.

Besides, 2,650 chief superintendents, 2,650 departmental officers and 28,100 invigilators have been appointed at 2,650 examination centres.

The exam will be conducted under strict police arrangements. CRPC 144 section at exam centres on test days and shutdown of Xerox centres during exam, flying and sitting squad teams are among arrangements made by the board to curb any malpractices during the SSC Public examinations.