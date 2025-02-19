Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2025: Apply for 518 Manager and other posts at bankofbaroda.in, link here

Bank of Baroda has invited applications for Manager and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Bank of Baroda at bankofbaroda.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 518 posts in the organisation. Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2025: Apply for 518 Manager and other posts(Mint Photo)

The registration process begins on February 19 and will close on March 11, 2025. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

1. Department – Information Technology: 350 posts

2. Department – Trade & Forex: 97 posts

3. Department - Risk Management: 35 posts

4. Department - Security: 36 posts

Selection Process

The selection process may comprise of online test, psychometric test or any other test deemed suitable for further selection process followed by Group Discussion and/or Interview of candidates, qualifying in the online test. Merely satisfying the eligibility norms does not entitle a candidate to be called for interview.

The online examination will comprise of 150 questions and the maximum marks is 225. The exam duration is 150 minutes. The above Sections / Tests except the Test of English Language will be available bilingually, i.e. English and Hindi.

Application Fee

The application fee is ₹600/- + Applicable Taxes + Payment Gateway Charges for General, EWS & OBC candidates and application fee for SC, ST, PWD & Women candidates is ₹100/- + Applicable Taxes + Payment Gateway Charges. The candidate is required to pay the non-refundable application fee/Intimation charges irrespective of whether online test is conducted or not and even if the candidate is shortlisted or not for the interview.

The payment can be made by using Debit Card / Credit Card / Internet Banking etc. by providing information as asked on the screen. Transaction charges for online payment, if any, will be borne by the candidates. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Bank of Baroda.