Central Bank of India Credit Officer Recruitment 2025: Last date tomorrow to apply for 1000 posts, link here

Central Bank of India will close the registration process for Credit Officer posts on February 20, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can find the direct link through the official website of Central Bank of India at centralbankofindia.co.in. CBI Credit Officer Recruitment 2025: Last date tomorrow to apply for 1000 posts

The registration process started on January 30, 2025. This recruitment drive will fill up 1000 Credit Officer posts in the organisation.

To apply for the post, candidates should have a Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University/Institute with 60% marks or equivalent grade (55% for SC/ST/OBC/ PWBD) recognized by the Govt. Of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government. The candidate must possess a valid Mark-sheet / Degree Certificate that he/ she is a graduate on the day he/she registers and indicate the percentage of marks obtained in Graduation while registering online.

The age limit should be between 20 to 30 years i.e. a candidate must have been born not earlier than 30.11.1994 and not later than 30.11.2004 (both dates inclusive).

CBI Credit Officer Recruitment 2025: How to apply

All interested candidates can follow the steps given below to apply online.

1. Visit the official website of Central Bank of India at centralbankofindia.co.in.

2. Click on careers link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on Credit Officer post.

4. Again a new page will open where the registration link will be displayed.

5. Click on the link and register yourself.

6. Once done, login to the acccount.

7. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

8. Click on submit and download the page.

9. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee is ₹150/- for Women/SC/ST/PWBD candidates and ₹750/- for all other category candidates. ) The payment can be made by using Debit Cards (RuPay/Visa/MasterCard/Maestro), Credit Cards, Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards/ Mobile Wallets/ UPI by providing information as asked on the screen. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Central Bank of India.