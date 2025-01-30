Central Bank of India Credit Officer Recruitment 2025: Apply for 1000 posts at centralbankofindia.co.in, direct link her

Central Bank of India has invited applications for Credit Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Central Bank of India at centralbankofindia.co.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 1000 posts in the organisation. CBI Credit Officer Recruitment 2025: Apply for 1000 posts, direct link here

The registration process begins on January 30 and will end on February 20, 2025. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

1. SC: 150 posts

2. ST: 75 posts

3. OBC: 270 posts

4. EWS: 100 posts

5. General: 405 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should have a Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University/Institute with 60% marks or equivalent grade (55% for SC/ST/OBC/ PWBD) recognized by the Govt. Of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government. The candidate must possess a valid Mark-sheet / Degree Certificate that he/ she is a graduate on the day he/she registers and indicate the percentage of marks obtained in Graduation while registering online.

The age limit should be between 20 to 30 years i.e. a candidate must have been born not earlier than 30.11.1994 and not later than 30.11.2004 (both dates inclusive).

Selection Process

The selection will be through online test including Descriptive Test and Personal Interview. Final selection of the candidates will be based on the marks obtained by the candidates in the Online Examination, and Personal Interview. The final list will be prepared in descending order for the respective categories i.e. SC/ST/OBC/EWS/GEN.

Application Fee

The application fee is ₹150/- for Women/SC/ST/PWBD candidates and ₹750/- for all other category candidates. ) The payment can be made by using Debit Cards (RuPay/Visa/MasterCard/Maestro), Credit Cards, Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards/ Mobile Wallets/ UPI by providing information as asked on the screen.

Other Details

The appointment of candidates in the Bank as Junior Management Grade Scale- I are subject to their successfully completing the one-year Post-Graduate Diploma in Banking & Finance Course through empanelled Institute/University. The Bank will allocate the institute to the eligible candidates as per internal process of allocation.