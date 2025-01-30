SBI Clerk Admit Card 2024 release date announced at sbi.co.in, check Junior Associates tentative exam dates

State Bank of India has announced SBI Clerk Admit Card 2024 release date. The tentative exam dates for Junior Associate posts have also been released. Candidates can check the admit card date and exam dates on the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in. SBI Clerk Admit Card 2024 release date announced, check JA tentative exam dates

The SBI Clerk prelims examination call letter link will be available for download by February 10, 2025. The Junior Associate tentative exam dates are February 22, 27, 28 and March 1, 2025.

SBI PO Prelims 2025 in March, here's when admit cards will be released at sbi.co.in, check exam pattern

The official website reads, "Tentative dates for conduct of Preliminary Exam are 22nd, 27th, 28th February 2025 and 1st March 2025. Link for download of Call letters for the Preliminary Exam will be published on Bank website by 10th February 2025. Candidates are advised to be in preparedness to attend the Preliminary Exam."

IGNOU, SBI join hands to launch placement drive on Feb 11, know about job details, eligibility and more

SBI Clerk Admit Card 2024: How to download

To download the SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2024, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

2. Click on careers link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on current openings link.

4. Now again click on SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2024 link available on the page.

5. Enter the login details and click on submit.

6. Once done, your admit card will be displayed.

7. Check the admit card and download the page.

8. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The online Preliminary Exam will consist of 100-mark Objective Tests. This exam will last one hour and consist of three Sections: English Language, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability. Wrong answers in the Objective tests will result in negative marks. One-fourth of the mark assigned for each question will be deducted for each wrong answer. No minimum qualifying marks are prescribed for individual tests or for aggregate scores.

SBI Clerk Admit Card 2024 for pre-exam training out at sbi.co.in, download link here

This recruitment drive will fill up 13735 Junior Associate posts in the organization. The registration process started on December 17 and concluded on January 7, 2025.

Meanwhile, SBI Clerk Pre- Training admit card has been released on the official website last week. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SBI.