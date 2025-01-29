IGNOU, SBI join hands to launch placement drive on Feb 11, know about job details, eligibility and more

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has joined hands with State Bank of India (SBI) Life Insurance Co. to launch a campus placement drive on February 11, 2025. IGNOU in collaboration with SBI Life Insurance Co. has announced the launch of a campus placement drive to be conducted on February 11, 2025. (Representative image/Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

As per an official notification, the placement drive will be conducted at the Convention Centre of IGNOU Campus, Maidan Garhi, New Delhi. Interested candidates are required to report between 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM to register themselves, and the pre-placement talk will begin from 11 AM.

Position details:

The recruitment drive aims to fill the positions of Unit Manager and Business Development Managers, and the nature of employment will be permanent.

Additionally, the position is for various branches across Delhi/NCR.

Job responsibilities:

Qualifying candidates will have the following job responsibilities:

Familiarizing with all products and services offered by the organization. Procuring new clients through direct contact and with the collaboration between the Life mitra and the bankers (CFIs)

Key skills that candidates must possess

As per the notice, candidates considering to apply for the recruitment drive should possess the following skills:

Sales Planning. Customer relationship. Effective communication skills.

ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA:

Prospective candidates should meet the following eligibility requirements

AGE MINIMUM 21 YEARS MAXIMUM 30 YEARS

Education qualification:

Candidates who have a graduation degree are eligible to apply for the recruitment drive.

Work experience:

The notice states that although freshers can apply, candidates with experience in sales would be preferred.

SELECTION PROCESS:

The selection process consists of two components. First a group discussion will be held and candidates who qualify will proceed further for a personal interview by the panel.

DOCUMENTS REQUIRED:

Candidates will need to bring the following documents on the day of the recruitment drive:

Two copies of their updated Resume/CV and IGNOU ID Card (two copies) Two passport size colour photographs (Mandatory) SSC Mark sheet (Mandatory) HSC Mark sheet ((Mandatory) Graduation Mark sheet and Degree/Provisional certificate ((Mandatory) Post Graduation Mark sheet and Degree/Provisional certificate ((Mandatory) Appointment Letter and Last 3 month salary slips (In case of experienced candidates) Pan Card and Aadhar Card.

Candidates must note here that the selection process may continue till late evening, therefore they are advised to come prepared.

Additionally, candidates are required to be dressed formally. Those applicants reporting after 11 AM will not be allowed to participate in the placement drive.