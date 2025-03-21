RSSB Class IV Recruitment 2025: Registration for 53749 begins today at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in, details here

Rajasthan Staff Selection Board will begin the registration process for RSSB Class IV Recruitment 2025 on March 21, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for Class 4 posts can find the direct link through the official website of RSSB at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. RSSB Class IV Recruitment 2025: Registration for 53749 begins today(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

This recruitment drive will fill up 53749 posts in the organisation. The last date to apply for the posts is April 19, 2025. Read below for vacancy details, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

1. Administrative Reform Department for various departments/subordinate offices of the State Government: 53121 posts

2. Rajasthan Public Service Commission: 34 posts

3. Vacancies received from the Government Secretariat: 594 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have passed secondary from a recognised Board or its equivalent examination.

The applicant must have attained the age of 18 years on 1st January 2026 and must not have attained the age of 40 years. As per the rules, the age is calculated from the first date of the next January after the last date of application. Hence, the age of the applicants will be calculated from 01.01.2026.

Pay Scale

As per the 7th Pay Commission payable by the State Government, Pay Matrix Level 1 is payable for Class IV employee posts. During the probation period, monthly fixed remuneration will be payable as per the orders of the State Government.

Application Fee

The application fee for one time registration for Other Backward Class / Extremely Backward Class applicants of General Category and Creamy Layer category is Rs. 600/-. For Other Backward Class / Extremely Backward Class and Economically Weaker Section / Scheduled Caste / Scheduled Tribe applicants of Non-Chemical Layer category of Rajasthan and Divyangjan applicants the fee is Rs. 400/-.

Selection Process

The Board will conduct the recruitment examination to fill Class IV posts. The Computer Based Test (CBT)/ Tablet Based Test (TBT)/ Offline (OMR) based exam will be held from September 18 to 21, 2025. If the Board conducts any recruitment examination in more than one phase, then the process of normalization will be adopted in it. For more related details candidates can check the official website of RSSB.