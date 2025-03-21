KVS Admission 2025: Last date for Balvatika 1 & 3 registration extended, details here

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has extended the registration date for the Balvatika 1 & 3 admission process. Reservation of seats will be as per KVS Admission Guidelines 2025-26 and age for Balvatika-1, 2 & 3 will be 3 to 4 years, 4 to 5 years and 5 to 6 years respectively as on 31.03.2025. (Representational image)

“In continuation to this office letter even number dated 05.03.2025 regarding fresh admissions in Kendriya Vidyalayas for the Academic Session 2025-26, it is to inform that the last date for online registration and submission of application form for Balvatika-1 & 3 (wherever applicable) is hereby extended to 24.03.2025 (up to 10:00 PM). Further, the draw of lots for Balvatika-I & 3 (wherever applicable) is now scheduled to be held on 28.03.2025 instead of 26.03.2025 as communicated previously vide KVS(HQs) letter dated 17.03.2025,” mentioned the official notice.

Parents and guardians can apply for the admission round through the official website of KVS at kvsangathan.nic.in.

Eligibility criteria:

Reservation of seats will be as per KVS Admission Guidelines 2025-26 and age for Balvatika-1, 2 & 3 will be 3 to 4 years, 4 to 5 years and 5 to 6 years respectively as on 31.03.2025.

No fee is to be charged to the children admitted under the 25% quota prescribed under the RTE Act 2009. Once the children are admitted in Class-I under the RTE Act, they will continue to avail exemptions and concessions till class VIII.

Steps to apply:

1. Visit the official website of KVS at kvsangathan.nic.in.

2. Click on KVS Admission 2025 notice available on the home page.

3. A new PDF file will open where candidates will get the registration links for Balvatika 1 & 3 and Class 1.

4. Click on the link and a new page will open.

5. Register online and login to the account.

6. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.

7. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

8. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more information, visit the official website.

