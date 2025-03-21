Karnataka PUC 2 answer key 2025 out at kseab.karnataka.gov.in, here's direct link to raise objection

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has released the answer key and opened the objection window for candidates who have appeared for the Karnataka II PUC exam 1 on its official website. Model answers for 35 subjects have been released by KSEAB on the official website.(HT file)

Candidates who have appeared for the exam and would like to check the answer key to raise objections, if any, can visit the official website of KSEAB at kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

Model answers for 35 subjects have been released by KSEAB on the official website.

Direct Link to check the answer key

After going through the answer key, if the candidates have any objections with regard to the answer key, they can utilise the opportunity to raise the objections through the objection window that has been opened by the officials.

Direct Link to raise objections

On clicking the link to raise the objections, candidates will be asked to furnish their registration number.

Steps to raise objections for Karnataka II PUC exam 1

Visit the official website of KSEAB at kseab.karnataka.gov.in

Look out for the link to raise objections for Karnataka II PUC exam 1 on the home page and click it

A new page appears and candidates can furnish their registration number in order to raise objections if any

Submit the objections and save the page

Take a print out of the same for future needs.

For more information, visit the official website.

Also Read: UNESCO Internship Programme: Know about eligibility, duration, positions offered and more