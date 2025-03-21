GSEB Gujarat Board HSC Answer Key 2025 for science stream out at gseb.org, download link here

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board has released the GSEB Gujarat Board HSC Answer Key 2025. The answer key has been released for the science stream. Candidates can check the provisional answer key through the official website of GSEB at gseb.org. GSEB Gujarat Board HSC Answer Key 2025 for science stream out, direct link here

The provisional answer key for the Science stream has been released for Mathematics (050), Chemistry (052), Physics (054), and Biology (056) subject question paper set.

If there is any representation regarding the answer key, a separate representation per question, subject, medium, in the prescribed format placed on the board's website should be made to E-MAIL ID: gshsebsciencekey@gmail.com by 18:00 hours on Monday, March 24, 2025.

To raise objections, candidates will be required to pay ₹500/- per question in SBI Bank through challan. A copy of the challan with the payment must be sent via E-MAIL along with the submission. Submissions other than the challan will not be accepted. It is further stated that if the question submitted is found to be correct, the fee paid for that question will be returned to the candidate.

GSEB Gujarat Board HSC Answer Key 2025: How to download

Candidates can download the provisional key through these simple steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of GSEB at gseb.org.

2. Click on GSEB Gujarat Board HSC Answer Key 2025 for science stream link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates can check the answer key.

4. Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Gujarat Board HSC examination commenced on February 27 and concluded on March 13, 2025. For more related details candidates can check the official website of GSEB.