Karnataka SSLC Exam 2025: KSEAB Class 10 exam 1 begins today, check exam shifts, hall ticket details here

Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board, KSEAB will begin Karnataka SSLC Exam 2025 on March 21, 2025. The Class 10 exam 1 will be hele for regular fresh/ regular repeaters, private fresh and private repeaters candidates. Karnataka SSLC Exam 2025: KSEAB Class 10 exam 1 begins today, check exam shifts,(HT file)

The examination will begin today, March 21 and will end on April 4, 2025. The Karnataka SSLC exam will begin at 10 am and will end at 1.15 pm. The examination will commence with first language papers and will conclude with NSQF subjects.

The examination will be conducted for the 1st language, core subjects and JTS subjects from 10 am to 1.15 pm and 2nd and 3rd languages will be conducted from 10 am to 1 pm. For 1st language, core subjects and JTS subjects, 3 hours is allotted for writing the exam and 15 minutes for reading the question paper and for 2nd and 3rd languages 2 hours 45 minutes is allotted for writing the exma and 15 minutes for reading the question paper.

Extra time will be allotted to Differently Abled Children: 60 minutes for 3 hours question paper, 50 minutes for 2 hours 30 minutes question paper, 40 minutes for 2 hours question paper, 30 minutes for 1 hour 30 minutes question paper.

Karnataka School Examination and Evaluation Board is conducting the SSLC examination in phases, named as Examination-1, Examination-2 and Examination-3.

The final admit cards of the students appearing for the SSLC Examination-1 to be held in March/April 2025 have been uploaded on the school login of the board's website on March 10, 2025. The school principals had downloaded the admit cards of the students through the school login of the board's website and distributed them to the students who will appear for the exam. For more related details candidates can check the official website of KSEAB.