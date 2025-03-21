JIPMAT 2025: Correction window closes today at exams.nta.ac.in/JIPMAT/, here's how to make changes

National Testing Agency, NTA will close the JIPMAT 2025 correction window on March 21, 2025. Candidates who want to make changes in Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test can find the correction window link on the official website of JIPMAT at exams.nta.ac.in/JIPMAT/. The correction window was opened on March 19, 2025. JIPMAT 2025: Correction window closes today at exams.nta.ac.in/JIPMAT/

NTA will not accept any correction in particulars under any circumstances. The additional fee (wherever applicable) will be paid by the candidate concerned either through Credit Card/ Debit Card/ Net Banking or UPI.

As per the official notice, candidates are allowed to change candidate name, father's name, mother's name, 10th or equivalent qualification details, 12th or equivalent qualification detail, date of birth, gender, category, sub-category/PwD/PwBD, photograph-image upload, signature- image upload and examination city selection.

The notice reads, "Since, it is a one-time facility extended to the candidates to avoid any hardship to them, the candidates are informed to do the correction carefully, as no further change for correction will be given to the candidates."

JIPMAT 2025: How to make corrections

Candidates can follow the steps below to make the corrections.

1. Visit the official website of JIPMAT at exams.nta.ac.in/JIPMAT/.

2. Click on login link and enter the login details.

3. The application form will be displayed on the screen.

4. Check the application form and make the changes.

5. Once done, make the payment of fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The JIPMAT 2025 exam will be held on April 26, 2025 in single shift- from 3 pm to 5.30 pm. This examination will be conducted in Computer Based Test mode across various exam centres in India and abroad. For more related details candidates can check the official website of JIPMAT.