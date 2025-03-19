National Testing Agency, NTA will end the CUET UG 2025 registration process on March 22, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for Common University Entrance Test for undergraduate courses can find the direct link through the official website of NTA CUET at cuet.nta.nic.in. CUET UG 2025: Registration ends on March 22, apply at cuet.nta.nic.in

The last date for a successful transaction of the fee is March 23, 2025.

The correction window will open on March 24 and will close on March 26, 2025. The examination will be held from May 8 to June 1, 2025. The exam will comprise of 37 subjects. The test will be held in 13 indian languages. The duration of each test paper would be 60 minutes and the exam will be held in multiple shifts depending on the number of candidates and their combinations.

Candidates may choose upto a maximum of five (05) subjects including languages and General Aptitude Test. Fees will be calculated based on the number of subjects chosen by the candidates.

For appearing in the CUET (UG) - 2025, there is no age limit for the candidates. The candidates who have passed the class 12 /equivalent examination or are appearing in 2025 can appear in the CUET (UG) - 2025 examination. To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

CUET UG 2025: How to apply

1. Visit the official website of NTA CUET at cuet.nta.nic.in.

2. Click on the registration link and register yourself.

3. Once done, login to the account.

4. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

5. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee is ₹1000/- for 3 subjects for General category candidates, ₹900/- for OBC)- (NCL)* / EWS category candidates, ₹800/- for SC/ST/PwD/PwBD/ Third gender category and ₹4500/- for candidates outside India. The fee can be submitted only online through Net Banking, Credit Card, Debit Card, or UPI. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CUET UG.