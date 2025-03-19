State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has released the MAH MCA CET Admit Card 2025. Candidates who will appear for MCA entrance test can download the hall ticket through the official website of MAHACET at cetcell.mahacet.org. MAH MCA CET Admit Card 2025 out at cetcell.mahacet.org, download link here

The candidate must use (i) Registration Number/Roll Number and (ii) Password/Date of Birth to download the Hall Ticket.

Candidate needs to affix recent recognizable photograph on the Hall Ticket preferably the same as provided during registration and appear at the examination center with (i) Hall Ticket (ii) Photo Identity Proof as stipulated below and also specified in the Hall Ticket and Photo Identity Proof as brought in original.

The examination will be held on March 23, 2025. MAH-MCA-CET 2025 will be conducted in the selected cities in Maharashtra & outside Maharashtra State. The exam will comprise of 200 marks multiple choice objective type questions. The test lasts 90 minutes and there is no negative marking system for this test.

MAH MCA CET Admit Card 2025: How to download

Candidates can follow the steps below to download the admit card.

1. Visit the official website of MAHACET at cetcell.mahacet.org.

2. Click on MAH MCA CET Admit Card 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

5. Check the admit card and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of MAHACET.