All India Management Association has released AIMA MAT CBT Admit Card 2025. Candidates who will appear for Management Aptitude Test in Computer Based test mode can download the hall ticket through the official website of AIMA at mat.aima.in. AIMA MAT CBT Admit Card 2025 released at mat.aima.in, download link here

The admit card contains the Candidate's Name, Form Number, Roll Number, Test Date, Test Time, and Test Venue Address. The candidate must strictly follow the date and time allotted to him/her in the admit card.

The AIMA MAT CBT examination will be held on March 23, 2025. The exam has five sections, each with thirty questions. A total of 150 questions are to be attempted over 120 minutes. The test structure includes- 30 questions each from Language Comprehension, Intelligence and Critical Reasoning, Mathematics skills, Data Analysis and Sufficiency and Economic and Business Environment.

There will be Negative Marking (-0.25) for wrong answers.

AIMA MAT CBT Admit Card 2025: How to download

Candidates can follow the steps below to download the hall ticket.

1. Visit the official website of AIMA at mat.aima.in.

2. Click on login link and enter the credentials.

3. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

4. Check the admit card and download it.

5. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates may clarify queries regarding MAT, if any, at e-mail: mat@aima.in and Contact: 8130338839, 9599030586 (between 09:00 AM to 05:30 PM) & 011-47673020 (between 09:00 AM to 05:30 PM, Monday to Friday).

Management Aptitude Test (MAT) is a standardised National Level test being administered since 1988 to facilitate Business Schools (B-Schools) to screen candidates for admission to MBA and allied programmes. Govt. of India, Ministry of Education approved MAT as a national level test in 2003. MAT is now a new-age entrance test with streamlined exam sections, updated content focus, and concise exam duration.