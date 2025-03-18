SSC Steno Grade C & D Exam 2024 skill test dates released at ssc.gov.in, check here

Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC Steno Grade C & D Exam 2024 skill test dates. Candidates who want to check the Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2024 (Skill Test) can find the notice on the SSC's official website at ssc.gov.in. SSC Steno Grade C & D Exam 2024 skill test dates released, check here

As per the official notice, the skill test for Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2024 will be held on April 16 and 17, 2025.

The candidates who are shortlisted in the Computer Based Examination will be required to appear in the Skill Test for Stenography. The candidates will be given one dictation for 10 minutes in English or Hindi (as opted by the candidates in the online Application Form) at the speed of 100 words per minute (w.p.m.) for the post of Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and 80 w.p.m. for the post of Stenographer Grade ‘D’. The matter will have to be transcribed on computer.

Candidates who opt to take the Stenography Test in Hindi will be required to learn English Stenography and vice versa after their appointment, failing which their probation may not be cleared by appointing departments / Organizations.

SSC Steno Grade C & D Exam 2024: How to download skill test date notice

To download the exam date notice, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

2. Click on SSC Steno Grade C & D Exam 2024 skill test dates notice available on the home page.

3. A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the dates.

4. Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This recruitment drive will fill up 1926 posts out of which 1687 vacancies will be filled for Stenographer Grade 'D' and 239 vacancies for Stenographer Grade ‘C. The registration process started on July 26 and concluded on August 17, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.