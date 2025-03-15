SSC GD Constable Result 2025: Where, how to check Constable GD results when announced

Staff Selection Commission has not released SSC GD Constable Result 2025 yet. Candidates who have appeared for Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination - 2025 can check the results when announced on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. SSC GD Constable Result 2025: Where, how to check Constable GD results when out

The SSC GD Constable written examination was held from February 4 to February 25, 2025. The exam comprised of one objective type paper containing 80 questions carrying 2 marks each. The computer-based test exam duration was 60 minutes.

The tentative answer key was released on March 4 and the objection window was closed on March 9, 2025.

SSC GD Constable Result 2025: How to check

Now, the final answer key and SSC GD Constable result is awaited. When announced, candiates can check the results by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

2. Click on result link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on Constable GD link.

4. Again a new page will open.

5. The PDF file will open where candidates will have to check the result.

6. Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The recruitment process includes a computer-based examination (CBE), followed by a physical efficiency test (PET), physical standard test (PST) and medical examination/document verification.

The recruitment drive for Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau is for 39,481 vacancies. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.